Description: The City of Wentzville is one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Missouri. What comes with working for our city is an opportunity to be a part of and help shape that growth for many years to come. We have had many opportunities for professional growth and promotions throughout this growth period. This has created a culture that allows employees to learn and be creative through that rapid change.
Sector: Government
Year Founded: 1855
Employees: 235
Website: wentzvillemo.org