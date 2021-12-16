You might happen to encounter Clara B’s Kitchen Table at 9 Mile Garden or another venue, but this is the sort of food truck you make plans to visit. Owner Jodie Ferguson named Clara B’s for her late grandmother, Clara Bloodworth, a formative influence on her life and cooking, and the truck’s menu draws on Bloodworth’s native Louisiana as well as Ferguson’s upbringing in the central Texas town of Lockhart. Her range is impressive, from breakfast classics (a towering breakfast-and-egg sandwich, a burrito with chorizo, bacon, scrambled eggs and perfectly browned potato) to shrimp in a buttery, tangy tomato gravy over otherworldly grits. These shrimp and grits would look at home in an upscale dining room but taste just as delicious in your takeaway bowl.