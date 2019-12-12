Hello, Clarise! The doe next door is the only flawless character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Brave, loyal and unjaded by the dystopia of Christmastown, Clarise picks Rudolph out of the crowd of preening young Turks at Coach Comet’s first practice and makes a lifetime commitment with a single bat of an insanely long eyelash.
When the black thing falls off Rudolph’s nose, exposing Donner’s ruse, she doesn’t hear jeers. She sees potential, reassuring her man in song “there’s always tomorrow for dreams to come true.” Where did this optimism come from? She keeps the home fires lit when Rudolph skulks away in shame, then risks her life to search for him, nearly getting eaten alive by Bumble. Does Rudolph deserve this kind of love? Does anyone?