Clay Play Day

When Jan. 30-31 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much $5-$15 for lessons, play day free with $12 admission, registration required • More info magichouse.org/clay
Get your hands dirty with a variety of special clay experiences at the Magic House. You can register for small group ceramic lessons at 9 a.m., before the museum opens to the public. Each lesson includes a custom pottery piece to take home. Throughout the day during regular museum hours, drop in to watch pottery wheel demonstrations and create your own hand-built masterpiece in the museum’s art studio. By Valerie Schremp Hahn