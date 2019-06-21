Description: Client Services Solutions was founded in 2007 and takes pride in being a family owned and operated business. With the vision of our senior leadership and the dedication of our staff, we have grown to be more than just a traditional call center for our clients. Our facility, located just off the Page Extension in St. Charles, offers a diverse staff of in-house agents ready to assist in any endeavor our clients need.
Sector: Call centers
Headquarters: St. Charles
Year Founded: 2007
Employees: 58
Website: www.css-stl.com