‘Climbing to the Mountain Top’

When Through March 31; hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment • Where International Photography Hall of Fame, 3415 Olive Street • How much $10, $5 for seniors/students, free for members • More info 314-535-1999; iphf.org
The International Photography Hall of Fame honors Black History Month with its special exhibition, “Climbing up the Mountain.” IPHF has worked with the Griot Museum of Black History and the Missouri Historical Society to showcase photographic works from five revolutionary African American photographers: James M. Carrington, Gordon Parks, Eli Reed, Carrie Mae Weems and Ernest C. Withers. Their photographs feature prominent civil rights leaders such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and James Farmer. By Micah Barnes