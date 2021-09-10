 Skip to main content
Clint Black
Clint Black

APTOPIX 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Clint Black performs in 2016 at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. 

When 8 p.m. Sept. 10 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $48-$64 • More info ticketmaster.com

Country music veteran Clint Black comes to the Event Center at River City Casino with some of his biggest hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now?,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights.” Shortly after his show this weekend, he teams up with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, for their first tour together. “I’m so happy to be doing live concerts again,” he says. “We have a very special show planned and can’t wait to take it on the road.” By Kevin C. Johnson

