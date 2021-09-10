Country music veteran Clint Black comes to the Event Center at River City Casino with some of his biggest hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now?,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights.” Shortly after his show this weekend, he teams up with his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, for their first tour together. “I’m so happy to be doing live concerts again,” he says. “We have a very special show planned and can’t wait to take it on the road.” By Kevin C. Johnson