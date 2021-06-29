Closed for now

The second version of Quincy Street Bistro has closed — at least temporarily. Ian Froeb reported today that the Princeton Heights restaurant's announcement cited uncertainty about funding through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

After presenting livestreamed shows during the pandemic, Jazz St. Louis will welcome live audiences back inside for the 2021-22 season. Kevin C. Johnson has the lineup of acts.

And WerQfest, which was postponed last weekend because of rain, has been rescheduled for July 17 at a new location.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor