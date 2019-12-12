One of the worst characters in literature. Our first introduction is when he tells the yearlings that “Even though I’m your instructor, I wanna be your pal, right? Right.” Just answers his own question. They don’t want to be his friend, but he runs the whole program.
Comet represents the worst in youth sports, a coach who keeps taking parents’ money and putting ideas in their heads that their kids are special when they are no such thing. Fact is, Santa only has eight reindeer on his team, and none of them are going anywhere, especially him. The chance of making the big-time is minuscule, but he’ll have these families investing in videos for recruiters anyway. It’s the biggest lie in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
At least he does not make people wonder about whether he’s a total bigot. “From now on, gang, we won’t let Rudolph join in any reindeer games. Right? Right.”