SEC COACH OF THE YEAR AT STAKE SATURDAY?
QUESTION: Does the winning coach of Saturday’s Mizzou-Arkansas matchup have the inside track to the SEC coach of the year award or does Dan Mullen already have that award wrapped up?
MATTER: Don't forget Jimbo Fisher.
As I wrote earlier this week, I'd call Sunday's Arkansas-Missouri matchup an elimination game for SEC coach of the year. If Arkansas loses, they're going to finish 3-7. (Remember, the Hogs still play Alabama.) Sam Pittman has been great. A perfect fit for the Hogs. Arkansas is competitive again. They believe they can win games for the first time in several years. But I don't think you can win coach of the year for going 3-7. Can Eli Drinkwitz win the award by going 6-4? I'm not certain. I'd consider voting for him but I can't say for sure. But if he goes 7-3 with a win over Georgia? Then maybe he's the favorite — or co-favorite with Florida’s Mullen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!