Cocina Latina is the restaurant Maritza Rios has dreamed of opening since she moved to St. Louis from New York City almost 20 years ago. Here she serves lomo saltado, ají de gallina and more dishes from her native Peru.
What to order Ceviche, mahi mahi "cooked" in lime juice and punctuated with the chile heat of ají limo, is an energizing start to any meal here.
Where Cocina Latina, 508 North Euclid Avenue • More info 314-696-2294; facebook.com/cocinaslatina • Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday (closed Monday)