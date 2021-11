When 7 p.m. Nov. 13 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $39-$304; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

Country singer Cody Jinks releases two albums Nov. 12 — just in time for his concert this weekend at the Fox Theatre. The albums are very different: There’s “Mercy,” a solo country album, and “None the Wiser,” a metal album recorded with his band. By Kevin C. Johnson