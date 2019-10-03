When 6:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive • How much $30-$75 • More info ticketmaster.com
Rising country star Cody Johnson has a new honor: He’s nominated in the CMA new artist of the year category. His major label debut is “Ain’t Nothin’ to It.” “I’m so grateful to the fans for supporting my brand of country music,” he said in a statement. “Thank you to the label, management and my entire team for helping me to reach this moment. I’m humbled.” He’ll find out if he’s a winner Nov. 13. By Kevin C. Johnson