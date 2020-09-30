Brothers Patrick and Spencer Clapp, who were born and raised in Honduras and started developing their love for coffee as teenagers, founded Coffeestamp as a microroastery in 2018. They have now opened a coffee bar in Fox Park.

Patrick Clapp says after starting slowly with roasting coffee and selling it at wholesale, online and at farmers markets, he and his brother knew “the next step was to be able to brew it and talk to people about the coffee.”

In addition to coffee, Coffeestamp’s new storefront features desserts, empanadas and a few sandwiches.

Where 2511 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 314-797-8113; coffeestamp.com • Menu Coffee bar with a light menu of empanadas, sandwiches and desserts • Current services Patio dining; takeout • Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

