Brothers Patrick and Spencer Clapp bring a distinctly personal touch to their Fox Park microroastery and cafe. The Honduran natives turn to the Lepaterique, Honduras, farm of a close friend for their signature coffee, Finca la Alondra. For the food menu, Patrick took inspiration from his college years in Chile, where empanadas were his staple lunch. Coffeestamp’s appealing selection can range from breakfast to vegan to a traditional Argentinean arrangement of ground beef, egg and black olive. The menu also features sandwiches (the choripan is my favorite) and alfajores and other sweets.