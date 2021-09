When 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29.50-$59.50 • More info livenation.com

Coheed and Cambria and the Used haven’t toured together since 2003. Righting that wrong, the bands are on the road together for a co-headlining tour that visits St. Louis Music Park. By Kevin C. Johnson