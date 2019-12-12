When 8 p.m. Thursday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30 • More info ticketmaster.com
The Cold War Kids’ new album, “New Age Norms,” was produced by Lars Stalfors and was influenced by the steady stream of albums produced in 2018 by Kanye West for Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor. “The idea that those Kanye records were coming out every month felt so cool — very of-the-moment,” the band’s Nathan Willett said in a statement. “Eight songs — a very digestible amount of music that just keeps coming. And it really sunk in how fun it was to experience those in real time with all of us together. I wanted to do that with Lars — to make a record with just a writer and producer.” The concert is a 105.7 the Point HoHo Show. By Kevin C. Johnson