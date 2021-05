When June 3-Aug. 15; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday • Where Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info camstl.org ; 314-535-4660

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis begins the second part of its exhibition “Collective Impact” with an interactive display led by youths who ask visitors about St. Louis’ needs and concerns. Created in partnership with Creative Reaction Lab (CRXLAB). By Jane Henderson