Collinsville Restaurant Week

When Feb. 26-March 7 • Where Various Collinsville restaurants • How much Prices vary • More info riversandroutes.com/enjoy-collinsville/restaurants/restaurant-week/
Collinsville celebrates its second annual restaurant week with 10 days of deals. Participating restaurants can offer $12 lunch specials, $30 dinner specials and $30 dinners for two. There are nine restaurants taking part in the event: Carisilos Mexican Restaurant, Friday’s South Bar & Grill, Lottie’s Cafe, Mungo’s Italian Eatery, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Ramon’s El Dorado Restaurant, Red Top Barbecue & Chili, Sloan’s Pub House and the Sandwich Shop Diner. By Ian Froeb