Colorado Avalanche

Players to watch: Nathan MacKinnon centers Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog on the NHL’s top forward line. Cale Makar is the league’s most explosive offensive defenseman. Rugged No. 2 center Nazem Kadri will try to atone for his costly playoff suspension. Defenseman Erik Johnson, a former first overall pick of the Blues, is back after losing last season to a concussion. Arizona escapee Darcy Kuemper takes over as the lead goaltender, and Pavel Francouz returns from injury to back him up.