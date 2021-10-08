 Skip to main content
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dennis Gilbert (48) punches Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

2021 record: 39-13-4 (1st, West)

Players to watch: Nathan MacKinnon centers Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog on the NHL’s top forward line. Cale Makar is the league’s most explosive offensive defenseman. Rugged No. 2 center Nazem Kadri will try to atone for his costly playoff suspension. Defenseman Erik Johnson, a former first overall pick of the Blues, is back after losing last season to a concussion. Arizona escapee Darcy Kuemper takes over as the lead goaltender, and Pavel Francouz returns from injury to back him up.

Outlook: Once again the Avalanche rank among the favorites for the Stanley Cup. They lost some offensive depth and changed goaltenders, but their offensive firepower is elite.

