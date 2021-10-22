The two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, Colson Whitehead comes to St. Louis with his newest bestseller, “Harlem Shuffle.” In the novel, a furniture store owner gets mixed up in a 1960s heist. Whitehead will discuss his work with G’Ra Asim, an assistant professor of English at Washington University. Tickets, in person or online, come with a copy of the book. See Left Bank Books’ website for more details. By Jane Henderson