Colson Whitehead
Colson Whitehead

When 7 p.m. Oct. 28 • Where .ZACK, 3224 Locust Street; livestream available at left-bank.comHow much $28.95-$33; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info metrotix.com

The two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, Colson Whitehead comes to St. Louis with his newest bestseller, “Harlem Shuffle.” In the novel, a furniture store owner gets mixed up in a 1960s heist. Whitehead will discuss his work with G’Ra Asim, an assistant professor of English at Washington University. Tickets, in person or online, come with a copy of the book. See Left Bank Books’ website for more details. By Jane Henderson

