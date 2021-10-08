Columbus Blue Jackets

Players to watch: Playmaking winger Jakub Voracek is back in Columbus with the mandate to help goal-scoring winger Patrik Laine get his career back on track. Hometown prospect Cole Sillinger has top center potential, but he is still a teenager. Zach Werenski is embracing his role as the lead defenseman, and Oliver Bjorkstrand should continue his ascent to star status. Elvis Merzlikins seems ready to take the lead in goal, but enigmatic forward Max Domi is a big question mark as he recovers from shoulder surgery.