Coming soon ...

Four more stalls are slated to open in the food hall in the coming months.

• Nate Hereford, the former executive chef of Gerard Craft’s late, great Niche, and his wife, Christine, will open Chicken Scratch, featuring rotisserie chickens. Expect dry-brined chickens cooked in a French Rotisol oven as well as salads and seasonal sides.

• Craft himself will serve wood-fired pizzas at Fordo’s Killer Pizza. Craft says the dough will hew closer to traditional Neapolitan style than what Craft serves at his acclaimed Pastaria with “more creative” toppings.

• Intergalactic, from the team behind City Foundry stalls Good Day and Sub Division Sandwich Co., will offer smashed-patty burgers, waffle fries and shakes. The waffle fries will be available loaded with “everything from guac to mornay (sauce) to fried eggs,” co-owner Jonathan Schoen says.

• Alex Henry, the former executive chef of Nixta and Cleveland-Heath, will open Sureste, featuring dishes from his native Yucatán region of Mexico. Henry told the Post-Dispatch in June he was planning dishes such as cochinita pibil, pavo en relleno negro and several ceviche options.