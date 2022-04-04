Coming Sunday ...

One of my favorite annual projects makes its big return: Ian Froeb's STL 100, our critic's guide to the best restaurants in St. Louis. Find it April 10 in the Post-Dispatch and at STLtoday.com. It's a great resource you'll use all year long when making dinner plans, looking for brunch spots or just exploring our vibrant restaurant scene. Ian and I chatted about the STL 100 and the kinds of restaurants you can expect to find.
And if you want to sample many of those restaurants all in one place, get tickets now for our Great Taste event on April 21 at the St. Louis Science Center. It always sells out, so don't miss it!
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor