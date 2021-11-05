Coming to the Muny in 2022

If you didn't get a chance to see "Chicago" this past summer at the Muny, you're in luck: An encore presentation of the hit musical will kick off the theater's 104th season next year in Forest Park. The 2021 season-ending run of "Chicago" was cut short by rain and breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the cast. Theater critic Calvin Wilson has details on the seven-show 2022 lineup, which also includes two Muny premieres: "Sweeney Todd" and "The Color Purple."

The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival returns with several bestselling authors. Programming begins Nov. 7 with keynote speaker Natan Sharansky, the former Soviet prisoner whose book “Never Alone” tells how his experiences led to political activism.

If you're still looking for things to do this weekend, look no further than our Best Bets. You'll find info about Dia de los Muertos, the Bonfire & Fall Festival, new exhibitions at the Sheldon, the downtown Veterans Day Parade, "An Evening of Ballet Stars 3," the Schlafly Full Moon Festival, Miss Fannie's Ball and more.

Oh, and don't forget to fall back Saturday night. Enjoy the long weekend!

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor