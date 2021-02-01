 Skip to main content
Commish lineup
Q: What’s your lineup, Commish? Should Arenado bat second or third? I think your best hitter should get as many at-bats as possible.

Nolan Arenado

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado bats during a baseball game against the Cardinals (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

A: I like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hitting in some 3-4 combination, but that works only if Dylan Carlson is good enough to hit first or second. 

I would go Tommy Edman, Carlson, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Paul DeJong, Dexter Fowler, Yadier Molina, Harrison Bader, pitcher. With the DH, I slot Matt Carpenter ahead of Fowler, and everybody else moves down one. I do reserve the right to have Fowler lead off, though, and then Edman could hit seventh in this configuration.

 

