CONCERNS ABOUT WILKS’ NFL STRUGGLES?

Q: I watched the Wilks press conference and this guy was really impressive. However, his recent record at AZ and CLE was not. I think he'll be fine as a recruiter because of his great personality but I'm a bit concerned his teams haven't had much success on the field recently. What is your take? Have you reviewed his coaching history and come to an opinion?
A: I don't put much stock in his season in Arizona when it comes to evaluating his fitness to be a college coordinator. It's two very different jobs. My kids can rake leaves, but I wouldn't trust them to mow the lawn. Same yard, different jobs. In Arizona, Wilks' quarterback was rookie Josh Rosen, who has played for more franchises (four) than he's had years out of college (three). You can't have success as an NFL head coach with a bad rookie QB. Arizona pulled the plug when it had a chance at the Kingsburgy/Murray combo. Wilks' Cleveland defense did some good things, but again, offensive failures led to the coaching change there. One year is not enough to fairly evaluate most coaches - especially if they didn't have any say on the roster.
I'd say it's fair to measure Willks’ time as a coordinator in Carolina - and that's where he's had his most success in terms of on-field results and player development.
I've made this point a few times, but it's worth revisiting. If you're an African-American coach in today's NFL hiring climate - and you're not a famous former player with instant name recognition - and you rise to the level of being a head coach, you've made a strong impression on a lot of people along the way. So, Eli Drinkwitz is just the latest coach/GM along a long line to take notice of Steve’s ability.