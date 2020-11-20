CONCERNS WITH GICINTO DEPARTURE?

QUESTION: Gicinto’s parting comments seemed shady and cryptic. Drinkwitz’s observation about seeking a different “culture” only adds to the mystery. What do you think that means? Did he think they were riding him too hard about his drops? Favoring their recruits? I can’t imagine that they would be running him off under the current circumstances.
MATTER: It's not fair for me to speculate beyond what the player said in his tweet and what Drinkwitz said when asked about the situation. (Again, I reached out to Gicinto for comment and he didn't reply.) It's common for backup players not to see eye to eye with a new coaching staff. Among all the opt outs and transfers this year, not one was rated a starter by this staff. I'm not sure any of them would have been a true No. 2 backup, with possibly the exception of Aubrey Miller. Players who thought they'd play more under a new staff are naturally going to be frustrated when they're still a third- or fourth-teamer.
With the roster situation so grim right now, it would make zero sense to tell a player he's off the team five games into a 10-game season - unless it's a disciplinary issue, which this clearly was not. I was told the team was very surprised by Gicinto's decision.
This isn’t a case of Drinkwitz favoring his own recruits. If he favored his recruits, the freshman receivers would be playing — and they’re not. The two guys ahead of Gicinto on the depth chart — Knox and Banister — came here under Odom.
Drinkwitz talked about transfers on his radio show Thursday and gave what I thought was a candid and thoughtful answer: “Here’s the reality. What we’re doing is different. People were recruited to a different culture or a different philosophy. What we’re doing isn’t right or wrong. It’s just different. This is who we are and how we’re going to go about what we’re going to do. You have to find the right fit in life. In order to be successful you’ve got to find that right fit. Honestly, I’m not the right fit for everybody, and our culture is not the right fit for everybody. That’s no knock on them. That’s just what it is. I just encourage people if this is the right fit, stick with it, battle it out, see how it goes. If it’s not, you’ve earned the opportunity to explore other options. You’ve got to pay the price for change at some point. That’s the reality of life and the reality of coaching changes.”
