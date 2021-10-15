When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $15-$20; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-935-6543; chamberprojectstl.org

Inspired by the St. Louis area’s location near the meeting point of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, Chamber Project St. Louis’ “Confluence: Imagination Meets Innovation” presents the coming together of rich ideas that serve to shape a new sound. The program includes William Grant Still’s “Ennanga,” St. Louis composer Kim Portnoy’s “From an Imaginary Musical,” Missouri native Shelly Washington’s “Middleground” and Bohuslav’s Martinu’s “Chamber Music No. 1.” By Daniel Durchholz