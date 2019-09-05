When Friday through Dec. 29 • Where Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-535-4660; camstl.org
Bethany Collins’ multidisciplinary works use paper objects such as dictionaries and ads and takes inspiration from the duality of language. Commemorating “extinct” trees is Margaret Keller’s fictive memorial using things like laser-cut Plexiglas to create a limb of flora devastated by climate change. And an installation by Stephanie Syjuco evokes the re-created villages with native inhabitants of the 1904 World’s Fair. By Jane Henderson