Bethany Collins

Artist Bethany Collins, whose work will be on display at the Contemporary Art Museum.

Photo by Chris Edward

When Friday through Dec. 29 • Where Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-535-4660; camstl.org

Bethany Collins’ multidisciplinary works use paper objects such as dictionaries and ads and takes inspiration from the duality of language. Commemorating “extinct” trees is Margaret Keller’s fictive memorial using things like laser-cut Plexiglas to create a limb of flora devastated by climate change. And an installation by Stephanie Syjuco evokes the re-created villages with native inhabitants of the 1904 World’s Fair. By Jane Henderson