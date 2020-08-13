You have permission to edit this article.
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

Artist Derek Fordjour's CAM show is almost ready

From left: Ryan Doyle, Jen Nugent and Amelia Tufts install Derek Fordjour's "SHELTER" in January at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis.

3750 Washington Boulevard • 314-535-4660; camstl.org

Reservations • Timed tickets suggested; walk-ins based on availability

Hours • 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday (closed Monday-Tuesday)

Capacity • 50 visitors

PPE • Masks required for visitors age 9 and older

A visit to CAM doesn’t feel significantly different than it has in the past. Once you get past the fact that the employee at the information desk is behind plexiglass and the cafe and bar are closed (although single-serve, non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase), it’s easy to relax into the spacious atmosphere. On a recent visit, concerns about being vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 were minimal; others in the galleries seemed to be maintaining the proper social distancing. Indeed, moving through CAM was, as usual, not unlike negotiating a moonscape that just happened to feature works of art. In short, a tranquil refuge from an increasingly stressful world. By Calvin Wilson

