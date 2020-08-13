Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

3750 Washington Boulevard • 314-535-4660; camstl.org
Reservations • Timed tickets suggested; walk-ins based on availability
Hours • 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
Capacity • 50 visitors
PPE • Masks required for visitors age 9 and older
A visit to CAM doesn’t feel significantly different than it has in the past. Once you get past the fact that the employee at the information desk is behind plexiglass and the cafe and bar are closed (although single-serve, non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase), it’s easy to relax into the spacious atmosphere. On a recent visit, concerns about being vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 were minimal; others in the galleries seemed to be maintaining the proper social distancing. Indeed, moving through CAM was, as usual, not unlike negotiating a moonscape that just happened to feature works of art. In short, a tranquil refuge from an increasingly stressful world. By Calvin Wilson
