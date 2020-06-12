Coolest pre-pandemic virtual experience

Train ride at St. Louis Aquarium
Where 201 South 18th Street • More info 314-923-3900; stlouisaquarium.com
The brains behind St. Louis Aquarium wanted visitors to know about the venue’s rich history as a train station, the world’s largest when it opened in 1894. So they created a virtual train ride to “transport” guests from the front entrance to the habitats. Visitors “board” one of two narrow rooms designed to look like full-size passenger cars. The benches rumble, and digital windows and a skylight provide a virtual view. St. Louis native John Goodman lends his voice as the train conductor on this historical journey that starts in 1894, the year Union Station originally opened, whizzing past brick buildings in downtown St. Louis, under the Mississippi River and into the Gulf of Mexico. “Bet you didn’t plan on that this morning,” Goodman says. “This is where the Mississippi River meets the ocean water. Absolutely breathtaking!” The St. Louis Aquarium reopened June 8, and for now, the train experience is closed because it’s tough to maintain social distancing inside. The journey through the aquarium is still an adventure, though, and the train will wait for us to board again. VSH
