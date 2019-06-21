Description: Coolfire Solutions is a St. Louis-based software company and creators of the Ronin Platform, a real-time situational awareness platform designed to create intelligent action from existing data. Put simply, Ronin gets the right data, in the right hands — right now. Users of the platform are diverse and include global military forces, public safety and security organizations, transportation and the world's largest rental car company.
Sector: Enterprise software
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2010
Employees: 56
Website: coolfiresolutions.com