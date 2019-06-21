Description: From our homes to our workplaces — and throughout our community — the consistent delivery of clean water is vital to our health and safety. Headquartered in St. Louis, Core & Main (www.coreandmain.com) is the nation’s largest distributor of water, sewer, storm, fusible piping, and fire protection infrastructure products, which serve both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of the water, wastewater, clean water, landfill, energy, and fire protection industries. Simply put, we supply the materials and expertise for all the water that comes to you, and all the water that is taken away from you.
Core & Main operates multiple branches in the St. Louis region, with more than 245 branches serving the United States, the Caribbean and international markets. The company is in growth mode organically and through acquisitions. In late 2017, Core & Main completed the acquisition of Minnesota Pipe & Equipment, further expanding its nationwide footprint.
Sector: Wholesale distribution
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2017
Employees: 3,231
Local Community Support: Core & Main supports Crisis Nursery St. Louis, Cardinals Care and St. Louis Area Foodbank.
Interesting Facts: Associates at Core & Main take great pride in distributing products that help communities provide safe and clean water. Our history in the U.S. traces back at least 100 years, and it seems that when people join us, they stay. Many associates celebrate 10, 20 and 30 year anniversaries. Our vision is to foster a world where communities thrive because our people and products provide safe, sustainable infrastructure for generations to come. Our core principles (see culture section) convey our culture, customer commitment and core purpose of improving people’s lives.
Rich in history, we also are focused on hi-tech, modern solutions and workspaces. Our main campus is a newly renovated LEED-certified building with an open concept that fosters collaboration across teams. The building houses a leadership development and event center where our 80-plus high-performing peer facilitators have trained more than 3,000 associates during the past five years. With the help of our supplier partners, we have built an impressive product showcase that enables hands-on product knowledge.
Purpose: Our more than 3,000 associates are committed to the safe distribution of water and fire protection to help communities thrive.
Vision: Our vision is to foster a world where communities thrive because our people and products provide safe, sustainable infrastructure for generations to come.
Mission: We are industry leaders, supplying local expertise, service and products nationwide to build innovative water, wastewater, energy and fire protection solutions for our customers and the communities we serve. We invest in the development and well-being of our people, who are the key to our future. Together, we act with honesty and integrity because we believe strong relationships make for strong communities.
Additional Culture Details: Building an exceptional company happens by choice, not chance. Because of this, we are very intentional about our culture. For example, we met had focus group sessions with our associates to hear directly from them on what makes us unique as a company and what they felt were key components of our culture. As one of our associates put it, "This isn't a job, it's who we are."
On any given work day, a Core & Main associate might take a training course, bring his/her dog to work, enjoy lunch in front of wide-screen television, or meet with co-workers in one of the open-air collaboration spaces. Oh, and every day is jeans day.
Our open and collaborative headquarters reflects our culture, which is built on teamwork and collaboration. We also use our space to bolster our learning culture where we help our associates build their careers through education and mentoring. Our People are our culture. And our Core Principles represent who we are and what we stand for.
Employees are highly engaged in our industry. For example, several key leaders serve on the board of associations such as National Utility Contractors Association and Water & Sewer Distributors of America. Our specialized trainers not only educate our associates, but also key members of the industry such as utility providers. Last year alone, our associates completed over 27,000 online courses and more than 600 associates attended training led by our in-house experts.
Company Values:
Our team members are family:We treat our associates with the same care and respect as our own families. Our customers, vendors and communities are extensions of our family.
Honesty and integrity guide us: We take pride in hard work and how we build and maintain relationships. We live our brand with honesty, dedicated to providing a reliable and supportive experience every time.
Everyone is in sales: We embrace a culture of “everyone in sales.” We anticipate customer needs, and consistently provide local service, nationwide. We partner with our vendors to identify and deliver innovative solutions based on the best products for our customers’.
We are action-oriented and accountable: We are prompt and precise on behalf of the customers we serve. We collaborate and hold each other accountable to make decisions that are aligned with branch and company goals.
We value industry, technical and local expertise: Our depth of experience leads the way in our profession, consistently delivering dependable expertise. We are stewards of the industry and honor local knowledge and experience. We are a trusted partner and committed to serving our customers with solutions, support and advice over the long term.
We are growth-focused: We encourage everyone to develop and grow. We provide learning opportunities for associates to expand knowledge, gain meaningful experiences and enrich their careers.,
Website: coreandmain.com