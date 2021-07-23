 Skip to main content
Corey Holcomb
Corey Holcomb

When 7 and 10 p.m. July 23-25 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $32-$168 for tables of two, three and four; individual tickets also available • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Corey Holcomb breaks down relationships as only he can every time he hits the stage, and we can’t wait to see what gems he’ll drop when he visits Helium Comedy Club. Holcomb has been seen in “Think Like a Man Too” and “The Wedding Ringer.” By Kevin C. Johnson

