When 8 p.m. May 28 • Where Pop’s, 1401 Mississippi Avenue, Sauget • How much Sold out • More info popsrocks.com

Pop’s is rocking hard this weekend with Corey Taylor, whose show has been sold out for weeks. Taylor is known for his work with Slipknot and Stone Sour. He also has a solo career, with a new debut album, “CMFT,” which includes “Black Eyes Blue.” By Kevin C. Johnson