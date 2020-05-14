Trey Kennedy, who got his start making goofy Vine videos as a college student, was one of my last phone interviews of the Before Times. He was set to bring his live show to the Sheldon in March, but the pandemic meant his tour got shelved, along with my story. The Kansas City-based comedian, 27, has built a significant social media comedy presence making two- to three-minute-long videos for Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. He pokes fun at moms, bros, white girls in fall, middle-schoolers, couples during quarantine and, above all, himself. His podcast, “Correct Opinions,” is the perfect light, snarky accompaniment for a walk around the neighborhood. His comedy is family-friendly, so if your kids are all up in your business, at least they can laugh, too. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
