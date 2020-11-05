COULD A PENALTY HAVE PREVENTED MELEE AT FLORIDA?

QUESTION: What was the consensus in the press box about the last play of the first half? Was it roughing the passer or not? In my opinion it was. Jeffcoat took two steps after Trask released the ball before he hit him. Maybe the refs knew there was no time left and just wanted to end the half. It seems to me refs are reluctant to call roughing the passer and late hits out of bounds. Maybe if a penalty had been called the whole incident that occurred as the teams left the field it would have prevented the incident entirely. Does the SEC review the referee call and sanction refs when they feel it is deserved?
MATTER: Well, Saturday was a unique press box setting. I was the only non-student reporter from Missouri in Gainesville. A couple students from the Maneater were there and a KOMU reporter, I believe. Otherwise, it was just the local Florida media — and we’re so spaced apart in the press box that I wasn't near anyone close enough to discuss the play.
So, here's what I saw: Jeffcoat's hit was definitely late and high. He should have been flagged for roughing the passer. I don't think it would have held up as a targeting penalty, but definitely roughing. I suspect the crew was so focused on the play in the end zone that they just overlooked the contact in the pocket. Maybe a flag there prevents the melee from erupting. Maybe a flag keeps Dan Mullen from blowing a gasket.
The conference always evaluates the job every official does in every game. Any measures they take are handled internally and not disclosed to the public. But the league has a very detailed grading system that comes with consequences if an official makes a drastically bad call.
