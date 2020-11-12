COULD COLTON BE A CAPTAIN?

QUESTION: I'm curious what Colton Parayko's next deal might look like. He'll be 29 at the end of it and will most likely be the Blues’ No. 1 defenseman at the time. That's one year younger than Alex Pietrangelo when he left. What do you think the Blues do there?
JT: Keep in mind, Parayko has not made an All-Star Game. Has not worn a "C," although I wouldn't be surprised if he wears an "A" this coming season. The NHL,I think, won't quite be back from its COVID-related financial woes. So I'm going to say $7 million annually for six years, maybe seven years. (Parayko currently is making $5.5M.)
