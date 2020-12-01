Could Hunter Renfroe be a fit for the Cards?

QUESTION: How do you view a potential fit between the Cardinals and Hunter Renfroe.
BENFRED: I can see the appeal of Renfroe. He's 28. He's hit 25-plus home runs in each of the past three full non pandemic-shortened seasons, though his power took a step back in 2020.
The last two Cardinals outfielders to hit 20+ homers in a season are no longer Cardinals. They were Marcell Ozuna and Tommy Pham.
So, yeah, I get it.
What I also get is it being hard to sell the guy who in part lost his job because of Randy Arozarena's emergence being the answer for the team that traded away Arozarena.
Those optics are not ideal.
