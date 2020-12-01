 Skip to main content
Could Hunter Renfroe be a fit for the Cards?
Could Hunter Renfroe be a fit for the Cards?

San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe

 San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe watches his grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in San Diego. Renfroe hit a three-run homer in the first inning. The Padres won 7-1.. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

QUESTION: How do you view a potential fit between the Cardinals and Hunter Renfroe.

BENFRED: I can see the appeal of Renfroe. He's 28. He's hit 25-plus home runs in each of the past three full non pandemic-shortened seasons, though his power took a step back in 2020.

The last two Cardinals outfielders to hit 20+ homers in a season are no longer Cardinals. They were Marcell Ozuna and Tommy Pham.

So, yeah, I get it.

What I also get is it being hard to sell the guy who in part lost his job because of Randy Arozarena's emergence being the answer for the team that traded away Arozarena.

Those optics are not ideal.

