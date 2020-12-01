Could the season start be postponed?

Q: Do you see the possibility of the season being postponed to May in order to fill the stadium with more fans with the vaccines getting released around April?
A: I don't know if that will be the leading motivation, but that might be one of the results and definitely will be part of the conversation. The season could be postponed for a number of reasons not related to fans — negotiations with the union and owners about safety protocols and vaccine requirements, comfort of teams and players traveling. and then, yes, ticket sales, and what it will mean to cut off games with zero fans in hopes of having a shorter season with more fans in attendance to get that revenue going again.
Even your suggestion prompts the question: What policies would be in place to make sure of safety for fans, and what kind of debates are ahead if they require a fan to be vaccinated with proof to gain entry? You think the mask debate has become politicized instead of relying solely on science — goodness, me. They're a private business, so it will be a fascinating debate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!