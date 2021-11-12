 Skip to main content
Crafted: Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
When 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle • How much $25-$45 • More info 314-535-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s “Crafted” program is a series of casual, hourlong happy-hour concert experiences in collaboration with St. Louis-area food and drink purveyors. It’s an informal way to listen to and learn about some great classical music. This edition features Beethoven’s mighty Fifth Symphony, with insights into the work provided by SLSO music director Stéphane Denève. By Daniel Durchholz

