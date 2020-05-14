‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’

This 2011 comedy has one of the funniest scenes ever shot — but even without that, it would be a great, hilarious and unexpectedly moving film. Several stories are interwoven, beginning with the long-married Steve Carell and Julianne Moore separating after an affair. Yes, it’s a comedy — don’t worry. Carell receives grooming and attitude advice from a cool, confident and successful pickup artist played by Ryan Gosling, with help from Ryan Gosling’s abs. But then, in another remarkable scene, Gosling uncharacteristically falls for the profoundly appealing Emma Stone. Throw in a couple of other young characters in love with the wrong people and a small but gut-busting performance by Marisa Tomei, and you have the funniest movie, so far, of the 21st century. By Daniel Neman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!