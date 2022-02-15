 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creating a 'dynamic experience'

Plans are underway for Music at the Intersection, the Grand Center festival that made its debut last fall. When the event returns Sept. 10-11, it will feature outdoor music stages, food trucks, after-parties and more, our Kevin C. Johnson reports. The Midwest Music Summit gets the weekend started Sept. 9, connecting musicians with the music industry.

And St. Louis comedian Nikki Glaser will be the focus of a new reality series this summer on E! "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?" will chronicle the stresses and joys of moving back to her hometown from LA. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

