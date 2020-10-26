Creature feature: Missouri and Illinois beasts and why we love their stories

Did a stinky, pumpkin-headed, furry beast creep through the woods around Louisiana, Mo.? What about a mysterious, giant bird seen soaring above Alton and Glendale and even by police in St. Louis? Did that piercing scream in the woods come from an Ozark Howler or something else?
Cryptozoology is the study of possible or unknown animals, known as cryptids. Think Big Foot or the Loch Ness Monster, the Yeti or the Mothman. Missouri and Illinois have their own cryptids, and plenty of people claim they’ve seen one or know someone who has.
“People love a good ghost story. People love a good monster story,” says Ron Turner, who teaches a continuing education class at St. Charles Community College on cryptozoology. “That’s why horror stories are so popular now. People like to be scared. Why do people ride roller coasters?”
