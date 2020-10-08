This “screampark” features 13 different themed areas and a haunted hayride, and nearly all of Creepyworld is outdoors. New attractions include Sleepy Hollow 3D and a Vampire Crypt five-minute escape room. The park is operating this year with reduced staff, but 20 air-cannon scares have been added, along with safety precautions such as pulling back curtains between rooms and a line to help keep crowds spread apart.
When Select days through Nov. 7 • Where Creepyworld, 1400 South Old Highway 141, Fenton • How much $25 and up • More info scarefest.fearticket.com
