This “screampark” features 13 different themed areas and a haunted hayride, and nearly all of Creepyworld is outdoors. New attractions include Sleepy Hollow 3D and a Vampire Crypt five-minute escape room. The park is operating this year with reduced staff, but 20 air-cannon scares have been added, along with safety precautions such as pulling back curtains between rooms and a line to help keep crowds spread apart.