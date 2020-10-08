 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creepyworld
0 comments

Creepyworld

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Creepyworld in Fenton opens with tunnel, trails of terror

A ghoul awaits visitors looking for a scare Oct. 2, 2020, at Creepyworld in Fenton.

This “screampark” features 13 different themed areas and a haunted hayride, and nearly all of Creepyworld is outdoors. New attractions include Sleepy Hollow 3D and a Vampire Crypt five-minute escape room. The park is operating this year with reduced staff, but 20 air-cannon scares have been added, along with safety precautions such as pulling back curtains between rooms and a line to help keep crowds spread apart.

When Select days through Nov. 7 • Where Creepyworld, 1400 South Old Highway 141, Fenton • How much $25 and up • More info scarefest.fearticket.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports