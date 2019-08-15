COUNTDOWN: Only one week until this... - Edwardsville Rotary Criterium
When 3-11 p.m. Saturday • Where Downtown Edwardsville • How much Free to watch; $25-$30 to register • More info criteriumedwardsville.com
Run, jog, bike or simply cheer to support the Edwardsville Rotary Club, which gives grants and scholarships and helps the community. Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee will serve as a starter for the 6 p.m. Downtown Dash. In between races, visit the art tent for children, compete in a free race, eat in the food zone and enjoy a drink in the open-container perimeter. The professional cycling portion of the festival includes seven races with $10,000 in prize money; it’s sanctioned by the U.S.A. Cycling Association and the Missouri Bicycle Racing Association. By Valerie Schremp Hahn