"Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen • It's no surprise Franzen features a Midwestern family in what is billed as the first of a trilogy. But what may surprise some Franzen critics is his sense of tenderness to the Hildebrandt parents and their four children, who in 1971 deal with ethical and spiritual dilemmas regarding the Vietnam War, drug use and increasing sexual permissiveness. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)