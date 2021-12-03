'Crossroads'

Local favorites
St. Louis-area librarians and booksellers provide an eclectic collection of their favorite titles from 2021.
Left Bank Books
Adults (Kris Kleindienst, owner)
"Poet Warrior" by Joy Harjo
"The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich
"The Secret to Superhuman Strength" by Alison Bechdel
Children (Cliff Helm, children's specialist)
"Paradise on Fire" by Jewell Parker Rhodes (middle grade)
"The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera (middle grade)
"It Fell From the Sky" by the Fan Brothers (picture book)
Main Street Books
Adults (Emily Hall Schroen, Andy Schroen and Ellen Hall, owners)
"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
"We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker
"Neon Gods" by Katee Robert
Young adults (Emily Hall Schroen)
"Little Thieves" by Margaret Owen
"Iron Widow" by Xiran Jay Zhao
"Shipped" by Meredith Tate
The Novel Neighbor
Adults (Holland Saltsman, owner, and Stephanie Skees, director of operations)
"The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Willams
"Island Queen" by Vanessa Riley
"House of Sticks" by Ly Tran
Children (Melissa Posten, children's buyer)
"Fatima's Great Outdoors" by Ambreen Tariq, illustrated by Stevie Lewis (picture book)
"Amari and the Night Brothers" by B.B. Alston (middle grade)
"All of Us Villains" by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (young adult)
Subterranean Books
Adults (Kelly von Plonski, owner)
"The Kingdoms" by Natasha Pulley
"The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
"The Arsonists' City" by Hala Alyan
Children (Sarah Tisdale, bookseller)
"Sisters of the Neversea" by Cynthia Leitich Smith (middle grade)
"This Is Our Rainbow: 16 Stories of Her, Him, Them, and Us" edited by Katherine Locke and Nicole Melleby (middle grade)
"Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults): 17 First-Person Stories for Today" by Alice Wong
The Webster Groves Bookshop
Adults (Cheryl Bartnett, owner)
"Lincoln's Mentors" by Michael Gerhardt
"These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett
"Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created 'Sunday in the Park with George'" by James Lapine
Children
"Things That Go!" by William Bee (picture book)
"Trees" by Tony Johnston (picture book)
"Gone to the Woods" by Gary Paulsen (middle reader)
St. Charles City-County Library
Adults (Laura Priondi, collection development librarian)
"Broken (in the best possible way)" by Jenny Lawson
"Pug Actually" by Matt Dunn
"Lore Olympus" by Rachel Smythe
Children (Lee Anne Litzsinger, collection development librarian)
“Bluebird” by Sharon Cameron (young adult)
“Amari and the Night Brothers” by B.B. Alston (middle grade)
“See the Dog: Three Stories About a Cat” by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka (easy reader/picture book)
St. Louis County Library
Adults (Jennifer Alexander, collection development specialist)
"Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen
"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
"Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach
Children (Youth Services Department)
"The Girl From the Sea" by Molly Knox Ostertag (teen)
"The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain" by Eugene Yelchin (middle grade)
"Where Three Oceans Meet" by Rajani LaRocca (picture book)
St. Louis Public Library
Adults (Kathy Smith, collection management services)
"Forging Fire" by Lisa Preston
"Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple" by Dorie Greenspan
"Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt & Other Determined Independent Gardeners" by Felder Rushing
Children (Karen Young, collection management services)
"A Sitting in St. James" by Rita Williams-Garcia (young adult)
"The Legend of Auntie Po" by Shing Yin Khor (middle grade, graphic novel)
"¡Vamos! Let's Cross the Bridge" by Raúl the Third (picture book)