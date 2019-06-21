Description: CSCis the world’s leading provider of business, legal, financial and digital brand services to companies around the globe. We are the business behind business.
We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, more than half of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Dela., since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are — and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.
CSC provides knowledge-based solutions for every phase of the business life cycle, helping businesses form entities, maintain compliance, execute transaction work, and support real estate, M&A, and other corporate transactions in hundreds of U.S. and international jurisdictions.
We work with some of the world’s largest banks and commercial lenders to reduce risk in their lien portfolios, improve their transaction speeds, and create a secure environment for their financial processing needs. We also provide solutions for secure real estate document preparation and recording.
We transform the business of tax through technology and business process expertise. We provide the market’s only entity-driven, single-platform solution — proven to optimize performance across the corporate tax life cycle.
In the digital landscape, CSC offers best-in-class digital brand services. We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase their online security against brand risks.
Our clients trust us to take care of their businesses and create a competitive edge that lets them always perform at their best.
Sector: Legal and financial services
Headquarters: Wilmington, Dela.
Year Founded: 1899
Employees: 2,555
Website: cscglobal.com