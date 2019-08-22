Kitchen Conservatory (kitchenconservatory.com) owner Anne Cori attributes the ongoing popularity of cooking and baking classes at her Clayton shop to the inescapable fact that everyone has to eat.
The conservatory holds 900 classes a year, from date-night favorites like Tuscany for Two and diet trends such as Cast Iron Cooking Keto-Style to cookie decorating and candy making.
“I think there’s a great deal of curiosity about food and how it’s made,” Cori says. “We demystify the food so people can see how the ingredients are put together … and really tantalize your taste buds.”
Many people are also curious about how beer is made, as evidenced by the popularity of the free brewery tours through the Anheuser-Busch campus in Soulard.
But for those who are looking for a more in-depth experience, A-B’s Beermaster Tour (budweisertours.com) is the way to go.
You have to pay for this one — $35 for guests 21 and older — but in exchange, you’ll spend more time at Pestalozzi Street highlights such as the Clydesdale stables, sample beer straight from a finishing tank and earn your Beermaster Certificate. The tours last about two hours, and reservations are required.